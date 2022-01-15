Japan expedites booster schedule for all eligible residents

Kishida said he aims to further expedite the booster campaign in a TV program Thursday. “I’d like to work with local governments so that the interval period can be as short as six months,” he said.

About 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to local governments and other entities by the end of March, the health ministry announced. Previously, the ministry said about 48 million doses would be delivered by that date, but through negotiations with pharmaceutical firms, more doses will be procured ahead of schedule.

About 20 million doses are expected to be distributed in April. The 85 million doses planned to be delivered through April will be enough for 85% of people who are eligible for booster shots.

The booster vaccination rate for the entire population stands at just 0.8%, with the rollout currently limited to health care workers and residents of elderly care homes.

The government hopes that moving up the schedule for all eligible residents will reduce the number of patients who develop severe symptoms and ensure health care services can be maintained.

The Tokyo metropolitan government announced Thursday it would ask the central government to apply quasi-emergency priority measures for the capital if the occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients reaches 20% — the rate was 15% as of Thursday. It will ask the central government to declare a state of emergency if the rate reaches 50%.