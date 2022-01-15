Metro Manila schools on ‘health break’

But teacher groups assailed the unclear memorandum issued earlier by the DepEd central office, noting how regional and division offices had implemented class suspensions in varying durations.

In its memorandum issued on Friday, DepEd National Capital Region (NCR) suspended the conduct of classes in public schools for a week—from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22—“to ease the health burden caused by the surge of Covid-19 cases to the physical and mental well-being of the school personnel and learners.”

Classes in NCR are to resume on Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, but “on purely asynchronous distance learning modalities,” in which no online classes would be conducted but teachers would post online learning materials and activities that students need to accomplish.

DepEd Calabarzon is implementing a longer break in public schools in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon—from Jan. 17 to Jan. 29. The suspension will cover all school activities, whether physical or online, that involve school-based personnel, learners and parents.

Other school division offices also announced class suspensions: Bulacan, Jan. 14 to Jan. 22; Bataan, Jan. 17 to Jan. 28; Nueva Ecija, Jan. 17 to Jan. 28; and Gapan City, Jan. 17 to Jan. 28.