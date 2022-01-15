Fri, January 21, 2022

international

U.S. "New Cold War" non-strategic, failing: The Diplomat magazine

The U.S. military and its civilian leaders are wrong to wage the "New Cold War" by overemphasizing militarized responses to economic and diplomatic challenges, The Diplomat magazine has reported.

Perhaps the key American misstep, the report said Wednesday, is relying too much on hyper-expensive legacy weapons -- aircraft carriers, unusable and redundant nuclear missiles, over-budget and underperforming F-35 fighter jets -- that can't protect U.S. interests and citizens well.

Describing the current U.S. strategy and spending as "decidedly non-strategic," the report said the "failing formula and counterintuitive calculus" can never change "until the corporate greed underpinning the defense budget is truly challenged" and replaced with more modest and practical spending.

Related News

Published : January 15, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

China’s scientists discover world’s ‘shiest’ flower

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Residents can stay in Fukushima town for 1st time since 2011 nuclear disaster

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Cambodia, Thailand say ‘no easy fix’ for Myanmar crisis

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hun Sen talks trade, tourism with Vietnam’s top diplomat

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.