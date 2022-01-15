U.S. "New Cold War" non-strategic, failing: The Diplomat magazine

Perhaps the key American misstep, the report said Wednesday, is relying too much on hyper-expensive legacy weapons -- aircraft carriers, unusable and redundant nuclear missiles, over-budget and underperforming F-35 fighter jets -- that can't protect U.S. interests and citizens well.
Describing the current U.S. strategy and spending as "decidedly non-strategic," the report said the "failing formula and counterintuitive calculus" can never change "until the corporate greed underpinning the defense budget is truly challenged" and replaced with more modest and practical spending.
Published : January 15, 2022
By : Xinhua
