Experts explain reasons for higher COVID hospitalization rate in North America: BBC

Professor David Larsen, an epidemiologist and global health expert at Syracuse University in New York, told the BBC that the U.S. population is markedly different from that of both Europe and South Africa.

"We have an older population than South Africa. That's a big one," he said, adding that the U.S. population has an age structure similar to Europe but is less healthy than in Europe.

Dr Larsen noted that rates of hypertension and obesity -- both of which are comorbidities that increase the risk of COVID -- are higher in the United States than in most other countries.