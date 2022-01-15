Fri, January 21, 2022

international

Australia Post welcomes Year of the Tiger with new stamps

The designer wants to "evoke nostalgia and a sense of multiculturalism" through the vibrant images.

Australia Post has issued a new set of stamps and coins, featuring playful images of tigers, to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Tiger.

The stamps, designed by award-winning artist and illustrator Chrissy Lau, are a testament to the adage that a picture is worth a thousand words.

The Year of the Tiger will fall on Feb. 1 this year.

For the second consecutive year, Lau, who is of Chinese heritage but grew up in northern England, has been commissioned by Australia Post to design the annual Chinese New Year stamps.

"The tigers are very active, courageous, persistent, (and) quite stubborn ... I also look at the wider celebration of the Lunar New Year, and all the symbolism that comes with Chinese and Asian culture," Lau told Xinhua.

Coins for the Year of Tiger are seen in a post office in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Related Stories

The images of tigers resemble the "lucky cat" figurines that are commonly seen in Chinese and Japanese restaurants and Asian grocery stores in Australia.

Lau, who weaved in images full of symbolism in Asian cultures, told Xinhua that she wanted the vibrant images to "evoke nostalgia and a sense of multiculturalism."

To that end, the tigers on the three stamps are holding in their upraised paws an array of traditional festive objects such as plum blossoms, firecrackers, lucky endless knots and a string of mandarins.

"There are quite playful elements in the design, but if you know about Asian culture, you'll understand there are deeper meanings," Lau said.

A coin and stamps for the Year of Tiger is seen in a post office in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

The plum blossom, for example, can survive harsh coldness so it has come to represent perseverance throughout harsh times.

Ultimately, Lau hopes the eye-catching designs could inspire people to seek out the meaning behind the Asian iconography, such as the firecrackers which ward off evil spirits.

"If people see these designs, they don't need to be Asian or Chinese to understand them, they just need to enjoy a nice picture and then they can find out more about the meaning," she said.

"I hope the stamps make people smile and give them a sense of fun," she said.

Tiger is the third zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle. The Chinese zodiac cycle contains 12 animals that record years and reflect people's attributes: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Related News

Published : January 15, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

China’s scientists discover world’s ‘shiest’ flower

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Residents can stay in Fukushima town for 1st time since 2011 nuclear disaster

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Cambodia, Thailand say ‘no easy fix’ for Myanmar crisis

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hun Sen talks trade, tourism with Vietnam’s top diplomat

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.