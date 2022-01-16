Govt plans to allow foreign students to enter Japan

The first stage of the plan is to allow about 100 government-sponsored students to enter Japan from February.

After that, the government will carefully consider the timing of entries of such students, while monitoring infections at home and abroad, they said.

At present, the government has suspended new entries by foreign nationals in principle from all over the world, allowing entry only in exceptional cases where there are “special circumstances,” including cases of public interest.

Taking into consideration that international exchange at educational institutions through accepting foreign students serves the public interest, the government has concluded that allowing the entry of foreign students falls under the category of “special circumstances.”