Kishida aims to pursue pandemic measures, ‘new capitalism’ in tandem

Kishida stressed in his speech to both chambers of the Diet to implement “unambiguous measures based on the characteristics of the omicron variant” of the novel coronavirus. The aim is to avert putting the medical system in a tight situation.

Hospitalization and related medical care will be enhanced to mainly focus on serious and moderate COVID-19 cases, Kishida said, while systems to allow mild and asymptomatic patients to recuperate at home or accommodation facilities will be prepared.

“An emergency where the situation regarding hospital beds becomes tight must be avoided by all means,” Kishida said.

The prime minister also expressed his intention to flexibly alter COVID-19 measures based on changes in the infection situation and the opinions of experts.