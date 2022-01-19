Japan likely to apply pre-emergency measures in 13 more prefectures

Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa’s governors held a teleconference on Monday afternoon, prior to requesting priority measures from the central government, and confirmed that they would work together on the issue. At the meeting, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said: “Tokyo and the three prefectures constitute a single economic zone and residential area. It is important to take joint measures in keeping with local circumstances.”

The four prefectures will discuss specific steps to be taken under the priority measures, including shortening restaurants’ operating hours and deciding whether they can serve alcoholic beverages.

The Tokyo metropolitan government had indicated that it would consider requesting quasi-emergency priority measures if the occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients reached 20%. Tokyo has seen a rapid rise in infections since the beginning of this year, and the occupancy rate soared from 3.3% as of Jan. 1 to 21.1% as of Monday.

Governors of the three Tokai prefectures of Aichi, Gifu, and Mie also held an online meeting on Monday, and decided to request the measures.

The central government was to confirm its plan to apply priority measures at a meeting of the relevant cabinet ministers on Tuesday. The official decision will be made at a meeting of specialists on basic policy and a government task force on Wednesday.

At a joint meeting of Liberal Democratic Party members from both houses of the Diet on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, “If infections are going to spread further, the government will firmly implement priority measures and other restrictions on people’s activities.”