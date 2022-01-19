Omicron’s dominance 'days away' in Korea

Asked how well prepared Korea was against the omicron wave, he said some challenges were presaged with managing “huge numbers of self-isolating patients and their quarantined contacts.”



“Assuming that three people go into quarantine for every newly diagnosed patient, and we start seeing around 50,000 patients daily, that means nearly 200,000 people could be put under quarantine each day,” he said. “That could seriously disrupt essential services outside health care.”



Omicron’s climb to dominance appears to be slower in Korea, and this was likely due to the restrictions that were reimposed last month, he said.



“Compared to other countries, omicron has been almost twice as slow to establish its dominance in Korea. Delta was a bit slower here too. I think that means the steps we are taking to suppress the surge are more effective.”



More than six weeks have passed since the first cases were identified locally on Dec. 1, while in other countries it has taken about four weeks, he said.



Jung added that omicron will “infect almost all” of the country’s unvaccinated populations. “Now you either get vaccinated, or get COVID-19,” he said.



Once omicron takes hold, its impact will be “just as explosive” as it has been elsewhere, said Dr. Paik Soon-young, an emeritus professor of microbiology at Catholic University of Korea.



Paik said the proportion of omicron cases here were “doubling every week.” “Last week omicron showed up in 26 percent of cases. The week before that it was around 12 percent.”



“Korea may have been able to buy some time but not by a lot -- perhaps a couple of weeks.” But once dominant, omicron will “rise at an exponential rate with a reach that‘s hard to predict,” he said.



By Kim Arin