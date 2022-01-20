If elected VP, Sara Duterte will push for mandatory military service for all Filipinos

She said she would use the Office of the Vice President to urge the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Philippines to pass such legislation.

“We see this in other countries like South Korea and Israel. It should not just be like ROTC [Reserved Officers’ Training Corp’ where it’s just one subject or one weekend or a month in a year,” Duterte-Carpio, said, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino during the Manila Virtual Caravan.

“Everyone, once your turn 18, once you reach 18 years old, you will be given a subsidy. You will be asked to serve our country under our Armed Forces of the Philippines,” she added.