Tue, January 25, 2022

international

If elected VP, Sara Duterte will push for mandatory military service for all Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Wednesday that, if elected vice president, she would push for mandatory military service for all Filipinos reaching the age of 18 — male or female.

She said she would use the Office of the Vice President to urge the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Philippines to pass such legislation.

“We see this in other countries like South Korea and Israel. It should not just be like ROTC [Reserved Officers’ Training Corp’ where it’s just one subject or one weekend or a month in a year,” Duterte-Carpio, said, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino during the Manila Virtual Caravan.

“Everyone, once your turn 18, once you reach 18 years old, you will be given a subsidy. You will be asked to serve our country under our Armed Forces of the Philippines,” she added.

In 2002, military training was made optional through the National Service Training Program (NSTP) Act of 2001 (Republic Act No. 9163).

Calls to abolish mandatory military training were fueled by the killing of University of Santo Tomas sophomore cadet Mark Welson Chua in 2001 after he exposed corruption in his school’s military training program.

By: Neil Arwin Mercado

Related News

Published : January 20, 2022

By : Philippine Daily Inquirer

Related News

Singapore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Risky dwelling for Rohingya living on hill slopes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Burkina Faso army ousts president in West Africa's latest coup

Published : Jan 25, 2022

First round of Italy's presidential election ends with no results

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Pfizer vaccine for children arriving on Wednesday

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Tourists drop travel plans over 330-baht ATK in Rayong

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Thailand’s 9 reasons for banning e-cigarettes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Digital Assets Association pushes for crypto tax holiday

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.