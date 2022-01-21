[South Korea] Govt. to lower age of eligibility for COVID-19 treatment pills from 65 to 60: PM

Kim announced the measure during a COVID-19 response meeting held a day after President Moon Jae-in said omicron has become the dominant strain in the country.
The first batch of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 treatment pills arrived in the country last week to be administered first to those with compromised immune systems and those aged 65 and above. (Yonhap)
Published : January 21, 2022
By : The Korea Herald
