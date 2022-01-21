Residents can stay in Fukushima town for 1st time since 2011 nuclear disaster

FUKUSHIMA — Futaba is the last municipality to remain under full evacuation following the accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. After the disaster, most of the town was designated as a “difficult-to-return zone” where overnight stays were not allowed in principle.

A certain area within the difficult-to-return zone was later chosen by the central government as a “reconstruction base,” or key location for reconstruction and revitalization. Under the program begun on Thursday, former Futaba residents can stay overnight in the reconstruction base area, for which the evacuation instruction is scheduled to be lifted in June.