Fri, February 04, 2022

international

Russia slams U.S. provocation ahead of Lavrov-Blinken talks

The Russian Foreign Ministry provided article-by-article refutation on the U.S. fact sheet "Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine."

MOSCOW, Jan. 22  -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday criticized the U.S. Department of State for publishing a fact sheet full of false information about Russia's policy on Ukraine.

The Russian ministry in a commentary called the sheet "an overt provocation" by Washington to publish the "Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine" just a day before Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Geneva on Friday.

 

The Russian Foreign Ministry provided article-by-article refutation on the U.S. fact sheet, saying that since Dec. 15, 2021, when Moscow officially sent Washington its draft treaty and agreement on security guarantees, the U.S. side has mostly made obvious attempts to drag out discussions at expert levels and in various formats.

Meanwhile, the United States and its Western allies have launched a "very toxic information and propaganda campaign" by depicting Russia as an "aggressor," an "enemy of civilized Europe" and a "threat" to the international stability, the ministry said.

 

It also blasted the Western countries' "endless threats of painful sanctions against Russia that are designed to bleed our economy dry."

The Lavrov-Blinken negotiations in Geneva on Friday ended with no breakthroughs in the establishment of legally binding security guarantees between Russia and the West, with the Ukrainian crisis as a core issue.  

Xinhua

Related News

Published : January 22, 2022

Related News

U.S. hypocrisy could lead to dire humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan: Russian media

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Great disparate accessibility to healthcare main reason U.S. suffers more in COVID-19: top U.S. expert

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Britain classifies new form of Omicron as "variant under investigation"

Published : Jan 22, 2022

China's desert-fighting Inner Mongolia fuels green drive

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

Small doses of mRNA vaccines provide high immunity, low side effects, says virologist

Published : Feb 04, 2022

SET Index to fluctuate over surging oil prices, Europe’s tighter monetary policies

Published : Feb 04, 2022

CP Group makes it to prestigious ‘Sustainability Yearbook’

Published : Feb 04, 2022

Rayong oil spill not a huge emergency anymore, says operations centre

Published : Feb 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.