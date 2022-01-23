Russia slams U.S. provocation ahead of Lavrov-Blinken talks

MOSCOW, Jan. 22 -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday criticized the U.S. Department of State for publishing a fact sheet full of false information about Russia's policy on Ukraine.

The Russian ministry in a commentary called the sheet "an overt provocation" by Washington to publish the "Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine" just a day before Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Geneva on Friday.