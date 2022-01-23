Xi'an expected to clear all high, medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Jan. 25

XI'AN, Jan. 22 -- Zhang Fenghu, deputy secretary general of the Xi'an Municipal Government, told a press conference that the prediction was made after careful expert study and evaluation.
Should the prediction become a reality, the ancient city, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, will resume regular prevention and control in most areas, Zhang said.
There are currently two medium-risk areas and one high-risk area in Xi'an.
As of 12 p.m. Saturday, the city had reported 2,053 confirmed local cases, with 1,667 recovered.
Xinhua
Published : January 22, 2022
