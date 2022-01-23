Royal Australian Mint celebrates Year of Tiger with new coin collection

"China has a long history of artistic practice and its art is very unique," the designer of the 50c Tetradecagon in the collection Aleksandra Stokic told Xinhua.

Inspired by Danqing -- a traditional Chinese painting and the symbology of tiger, Stokic brought her ideas and wishes into her artwork.

"In my design, the tiger dominates the coin field as tigers are dominant animals in nature. Below the tiger is the rock as the tiger is also known as the king of the mountains."

Decorating the field of the coins is the branch of a pine tree, which as Stokic said represents virtues of self-discipline and fortitude and ties in well with people born in the Year of Tiger.

"Each element of the coin design has a symbolic meaning," she said.

"No matter what difficulties those born in the Year of Tiger may face, they should always remember that they have the qualities to overcome them."

Xinhua