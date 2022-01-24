RCEP set to boost recovery, multilateralism

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is set to accelerate regional economic integration, inject more growth impetus into the world's economic recovery and shore up multilateralism and free trade, experts said on Sunday.

They made the remarks at the RCEP Media & Think Tank Roundtable Forum with the theme of "The RCEP comes into effect: New prospects for regional cooperation and development".

The forum was jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Hainan Provincial Committee, China Daily, the Hainan-based China Institute for Reform and Development and the Hainan Institute for Free Trade Port Studies.

The agreement came into force on Jan 1 in 10 of the 15 RCEP member states. The world's biggest trade pact, it covers one third of the global population and domestic gross product and will add more resilience to regional industrial and supply chains, the experts said.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Zhou Shuchun, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, said a unified regional market will unleash the huge potential of trade growth in the region. It will also vigorously promote regional economic integration of a higher quality and at a deeper level, and strengthen the presence of the Asia-Pacific region in the global economic and trade arena, he added.

The trade pact's implementation is a testimony to true multilateralism and free trade, which also indicates a future of mutually beneficial cooperation with opening-up practices and win-win outcomes, Zhou said.