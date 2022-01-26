[Singapore] Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination begins for children aged 5 to 11 as cases rise among young people

His reason? To keep his family, and especially his six-month-old newborn, safe from the virus.

Mr Tay was one of the first few parents who walked into vaccination centres to get their children inoculated. Any child aged five to 11 can now walk in without an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination from Mondays to Thursdays.

The businessman, who had been waiting to make an appointment to get his daughter inoculated since the vaccination drive for children her age began in early January, was eager to skip the waiting process.

On Tuesday, he took his daughter to Hougang Community Club, one of the 15 paediatric vaccination centres for children between the ages of five and 11, after school at around noon.

Mr Tay said: "I was in a hurry to get my daughter vaccinated because, with the rising Covid-19 cases in the community, I did not want her to fall seriously ill."

"I hope that the vaccine will be available for even younger children to keep them safe as well."

The introduction of walk-ins for younger children comes after Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, announced last Friday (Jan 21) that children below the age of 12 were starting to form the majority of hospitalised Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Previously, only children who were accompanying their sibling to a vaccination appointment could get a jab without booking, under the "sibling walk-in" arrangement that began on Jan 10.