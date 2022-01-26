France reports new daily record of over 500,000 COVID-19 cases

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are not obliged to have the vaccine pass but must present a health pass, and from Monday can receive the booster vaccine.

Minister of Health Olivier Veran told French news channel LCI on Tuesday that 9 million French citizens could lose the pass if they do not have the booster dose by Feb. 15. As of this date, vaccination is considered complete if the booster dose has been received within 4 months of the second injection.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Jan. 20 that certain restrictions would be lifted in February. The wearing of masks outdoors will no longer be required outdoors from Feb. 2, and nightclubs will re-open from Feb. 16.