Rich countries' recruitment of foreign nurses worsens health inequity: Reuters

"I really fear this 'quick fix solution' -- it's a bit similar to what we've been seeing with personal protective equipment and vaccines where rich countries have used their economic might to buy and to hoard -- if they do that with the nursing workforce it will just make the inequity even worse," he said.

Some international recruits have come from sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, and parts of the Caribbean, Catton said, adding that nurses are motivated by higher salaries, better terms than at home and immigration status.

According to the Reuters report, Catton called for more efforts to strengthen the U.S. workforce, saying "we need a coordinated, collaborative, concerted global effort which is underpinned by serious investment, not just warm words and platitudes and applause."

