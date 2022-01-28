Third dose mRNA vaccine offers stronger protection against COVID-19 hospitalization in immunocompromised: study

In the study involving 2,952 hospitalized adults, researchers found that a third dose increased vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization from 69 percent to 88 percent among the immunocompromised, and 82 percent to 97 percent among those without immune-compromising conditions.

The third dose was defined as a full dose in immunocompromised people or a booster dose among immunocompetent adults.

These findings underscore the importance of immunocompromised adults obtaining a third mRNA vaccine dose 28 days after the second vaccine dose, and of immunocompetent adults receiving a third dose five months after the second dose, according to the CDC.