Philippines to open borders to fully vaccinated travellers next month

This will be the first time the country will welcome these visitors since 2020, when it closed its borders in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said fully vaccinated nationals from countries not requiring visas will be allowed to visit beginning Feb. 10.

A total of 157 countries are considered visa-free, including the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and all the other member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

According to the latest regulations of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), passports of these travelers must be valid for at least six months from the time of arrival and must have return or outbound tickets for their next destination.