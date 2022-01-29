Việt Nam to scrap rapid COVID tests for arrivals on entry, increase commercial int'l flights

Following this latest dispatch by the Government Office on Friday, passengers will not have to undergo rapid tests for SAR-CoV-2 before and after boarding the plane.

The destinations under consideration for more flights include Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China). It is also expected that more locations in Europe and Oceania will be added to the pilot flight resumption programme starting in 2022 after nearly two years of border closures.

Diplomatic missions will work with the respective local authorities to resume regular international flights, aiming to remove quarantine requirements for Vietnamese people upon arrival to Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

They are also required to issue guidelines for Vietnamese nationals who are denied entry to their destinations.

The Ministry of Health will review and issue detailed instructions on preventive and control measures against the Omicron variant for arrivals to Việt Nam.