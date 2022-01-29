Fri, February 04, 2022

international

Việt Nam to scrap rapid COVID tests for arrivals on entry, increase commercial int'l flights

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has agreed to increase the frequency of commercial international flights, as well as removing the need for passengers to take rapid COVID-19 tests before and after their flight, as per new Government regulations.

Following this latest dispatch by the Government Office on Friday, passengers will not have to undergo rapid tests for SAR-CoV-2 before and after boarding the plane.

The destinations under consideration for more flights include Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China). It is also expected that more locations in Europe and Oceania will be added to the pilot flight resumption programme starting in 2022 after nearly two years of border closures.

Diplomatic missions will work with the respective local authorities to resume regular international flights, aiming to remove quarantine requirements for Vietnamese people upon arrival to Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

They are also required to issue guidelines for Vietnamese nationals who are denied entry to their destinations. 

The Ministry of Health will review and issue detailed instructions on preventive and control measures against the Omicron variant for arrivals to Việt Nam.

Per the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, the National Immigration Department will proactively provide guidance on entry customs and health declaration for people entering the country.

The People’s Committees of cities and provinces are required to consolidate COVID-19 prevention and control measures following the latest instruction of the health ministry, and avoid having multiple declarations that are not included in the standard process. — VNS

Published : January 29, 2022

By : Vietnam News

