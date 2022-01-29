Athletes start arriving in Beijing’s Olympic bubble

Like last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, these Games will be held under strict infection prevention measures necessitated by the global spread of the novel coronavirus. The recent emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant has given Games organizers an even tougher assignment than the task that confronted officials at the Tokyo Olympics.

The tight restrictions were evident to Chiho Osawa, captain of Japan’s women’s ice hockey team, which arrived at the Beijing village ahead of other Japanese athletes.

“I got the impression that coronavirus prevention measures in place when we arrived in China were very strict,” Osawa said in a comment released through the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Athletes and officials involved in the Beijing Games will stay inside a closed-off “bubble” to prevent contact with any outsiders. This approach also was used at the Tokyo Olympics. The huge athletes’ village in Beijing is securely surrounded by a fence, and security guards are stationed around the area. This appears aimed at preventing a repeat of incidents in which some overseas athletes left approved locations in Tokyo without permission.