IMF offers suggestions for Beijing

China's recovery is well advanced but would benefit from more balance and positive momentum, said officials of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday.

During a media call on the publication of the 2021 China Article IV Staff Report, IMF officials offered several recommendations for better economic recovery and high-quality growth in China, one of which is that both China and the United States should try to solve the problems in its economic relations, especially in the technology sector.

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the economic consultation involves bilateral discussions between an IMF team of economists and insiders of a member country to assess economic and financial developments and address relative risks.

The 2021 Article IV consultation was conducted from Oct 28 to Nov 10.

Helge Berger, mission chief for China and assistant director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, led an IMF team and conducted discussions online with senior Chinese government officials, banking administrators and private business executives.

He introduced three key messages from the report.