N. Korea confirms missile test of intermediate range Hwasong-12

“The test-fire of Hwasong 12-type ground-to-ground intermediate and long-range ballistic missile was conducted under a plan of the Academy of Defense Science, the Second Economy Commission and other related institutions,” said the North‘s official Korean Central News Agency.



“The launch was to verify the overall accuracy of the weapon system. It confirmed the accuracy, security and effectiveness of the operation of the Hwasong 12-type weapon system.“



In its seventh show of force this year, the recalcitrant regime launched the Hwasong 12-type missile, just days ahead of the Beijing Olympics and despite dialogue overtures by Seoul and Washington. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not oversee the firing.



The missile flew around 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2 km, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.



It is estimated to travel between 4,500-5,000 km if it’s launched at an angle of 30 to 45 degrees, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.