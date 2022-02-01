Universities in Singapore take Covid-19 precautions as students head overseas to study and work

The local institutions said those going abroad are covered by student travel insurance policies and the coverage includes expenses for Covid-19 medical treatment.

A National University of Singapore (NUS) spokesman said it conducts pre-departure briefings for students to ensure they are aware of current developments in the country and partner university they are heading to.

"They must also complete and pass a compulsory travel preparedness module, and submit a risk acknowledgement and consent form signed by their parent or guardian," she added.

"Prior to their departure, they will need to e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and upload their travel itinerary onto the International SOS portal, so that support can be swiftly provided if the need arises," she said.

The overseas programmes of all universities in Singapore were suspended from March 2020 because of Covid-19. NUS resumed student exchanges in January this year and some 1,000 students will be travelling this semester.