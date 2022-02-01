Vietnamese tourism ministry proposed total reopening to international tourism from April

According to the plan, after the first pilot period for receiving international tourists, the second phase will last from now until March 30, 2022, with the number of eligible localities in the programme extended to all those who have completed coverage of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and with contained outbreak (green zone, as per the health ministry’s outbreak assessment criteria).

This is a huge step up from the currently five localities of Phú Quốc Island (Kiên Giang Province in the southern region), Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, and Khánh Hoà in the central region, and Quảng Ninh in the northern region, with HCM City and Bình Định soon to join the list.

COVID-19 testing can be conducted at the accommodation sites, with no discrimination between domestic and international tourists, and no time restrictions imposed.

From March 31, 2022, Việt Nam will be fully open to international tourism, with inbound and outbound tourists welcomed at all international border gates.

The tourists accepted into Việt Nam must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (with certificates) at least 14 days before entry, or have proof of recovery from COVID-19 within six months prior to entry. (There will be separate requirements for partially vaccinated or young children).