Malaysian commando team to be sent to Sabah’s East Coast to counter Abu Sayyaf

KUALA LUMPUR – PASIR MAS: The security level in Sabah’s East Coast will be increased, including the mobilisation of a commando team from the Special Action Unit (UTK), to tackle issues involving the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Comm Datuk Hazani Ghazali (pic) said this was to demonstrate the presence of security forces in the areas, concerned including the Sabah-Kalimantan border.

“Although two years have passed without any kidnapping cases, particularly in Sabah’s East Coast, security controls are still being implemented.