Philippine’s latest ‘anti-troll’ bill awaits Duterte signature

MANILA – A bill aimed at curbing criminal activities done with the help of mobile phones and catching online trolls spreading disinformation now only awaits the signature of President Duterte after the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified on Wednesday the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed SIM Card Registration Act.

It is described as an “anti-troll” bill as it will require all social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter to get the real name and phone number of users during the creation of an account.

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the public services committee, said in a statement that the most important provision of the bill was “to mandate all public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to require the registration of SIM cards as a prerequisite to their sale and activation.”

Existing SIM card subscribers with active services will be given 180 days from the law’s effectivity date to register their account and failure to do so will lead to deactivation.