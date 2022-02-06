Cambodia's PM announces major donation to build veteran homes

King Norodom Sihamoni lauded Hun Sen for the award, saying the accolade is a great honor for the nation and the people of Cambodia as a whole.

According to the King, the premier deserves the award for making considerable physical, mental and intellectual efforts, along with all manner of sacrifices, in the fundamental duties for the nation, the motherland, and the people of Cambodia.

“His leadership ended the bloodshed in Cambodia and brought the country full peace, national and territorial unity, independence and sovereignty, supports for multi-party democracy, rule of law, and development in all sectors.

"He has elevated the country’s prestige on the international stage,” the King wrote in a letter.