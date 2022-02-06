Cambodia's PM announces major donation to build veteran homes

Hun Sen made the remark at a Council of Ministers session on February 4.
"Unbreakable Love" recounts the premier's love story with his wife Bun Rany. It is available in Khmer, English, and Chinese.
The South Korean-based Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation recently announced that Hun Sen would receive an award for 2022, for his contributions to peace and economic development in Cambodia and to peace initiatives in the region.
The prime minister will depart for South Korea on February 10 to attend the World Summit on Peace for the Korean Peninsula, organized by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) and scheduled for February 12-13.
He will receive the Sunhak Peace Prize Founder's Award on February 12 in Seoul.
King Norodom Sihamoni lauded Hun Sen for the award, saying the accolade is a great honor for the nation and the people of Cambodia as a whole.
According to the King, the premier deserves the award for making considerable physical, mental and intellectual efforts, along with all manner of sacrifices, in the fundamental duties for the nation, the motherland, and the people of Cambodia.
“His leadership ended the bloodshed in Cambodia and brought the country full peace, national and territorial unity, independence and sovereignty, supports for multi-party democracy, rule of law, and development in all sectors.
"He has elevated the country’s prestige on the international stage,” the King wrote in a letter.
Published : February 06, 2022
