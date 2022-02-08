Eurozone inflation to persist for longer than expected: ECB president

"Compared with our expectations in December, risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside, particularly in the near-term," said Lagarde while addressing a hearing of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

"If price pressures feed through into higher-than-anticipated wage rises or the economy returns more quickly to full capacity, inflation could turn out to be higher," she warned.

She stressed that recent data confirms a moderation in the momentum of growth due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Measures imposed to deal with Omicron have dampened activity, particularly in consumer services such as travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment.

Quarterly growth in the eurozone slowed to 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2021, but nonetheless, this still allowed for the gross domestic product (GDP) to recover to its pre-pandemic level.