[Malaysia] Quarantine-free travel proposed

NRC chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who revealed this after chairing a council meeting yesterday, said the move was raised by Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

“It was recommended that the country’s borders be fully opened in due time to support the nation’s recovery.

“In connection with this, the council agrees that it should come as early as March 1 without the need for mandatory quarantine,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

However, Muhyiddin noted that those entering the country will have to undergo Covid-19 tests prior to and right after arriving in the country as recommended by the Health Ministry.

“The opening of the nation’s borders needs to be done accordingly and based on current risk assessment,” he added.

The nation’s borders have remained partially closed following the Covid-19 outbreak since early 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.