Tue, February 22, 2022

international

China ready to buy more pork for reserves to support prices

China's top economic planner said on Tuesday that it is ready to stockpile pork, the country's staple meat, for state reserves, as an index monitoring pork prices triggered a second-level warning.

BEIJING, Feb. 8 -- The index, the national average of pork prices against grain prices, came in at 5.57 to 1 between Jan. 24 and 28, staying in the second-level warning range for excessive drops for a third consecutive week, said the National Development and Reform Commission.

According to a work plan for stabilizing the pork market, China has introduced a three-level early-warning system to raise alarm for excessive ups and downs in hog prices.

The commission said it will work with relevant authorities to start buying pork for state reserves when necessary and guide local governments to start the pork stockpiling work.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the average pork price index in 16 provincial-level regions tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was 21.88 yuan (about 3.44 U.S. dollars) per kg, down 2.2 per cent from the previous day. 

Xinhua

Related News

Published : February 09, 2022

Related News

China approves more cross-border e-commerce pilot zones

Published : Feb 09, 2022

Eurozone inflation to persist for longer than expected: ECB president

Published : Feb 08, 2022

Biden reaffirms Nord Stream 2 won't advance if Russia invades Ukraine

Published : Feb 08, 2022

Putin meets Macron to discuss Ukraine, European security

Published : Feb 08, 2022

Latest News

Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up our land, Zelenskiy says

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Baht weakens as Omicron cases surge in Thailand

Published : Feb 22, 2022

SET under pressure as investors wary of Russia-Ukraine tensions

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Company’s pipeline seal plan expected to end Rayong oil spill crisis

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.