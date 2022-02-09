Visit by U.S. second gentleman to D.C. high school interrupted by bomb threat

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 - Emhoff, married to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, was visiting Dunbar High School to celebrate Black History Month, dedicated to honouring the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

He was attending a presentation at around 2:20 p.m. ET (1920 GMT) when Secret Service agents ushered him off stage and out of the building.

Teachers and students at the school were ordered to evacuate shortly afterwards.