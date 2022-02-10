Tue, February 22, 2022

Rhinoceros poaching on decline in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 451 rhinoceroses were killed for their horns in 2021, down 24 per cent as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period in 2019, said South Africa's Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy Tuesday.

A total of 327 rhinoceroses were killed in government reserves and 124 on private property.

Creecy attributed the decline in poaching to collaboration between the parks rangers and other law enforcement agents.

"Over the last year, conservation and anti-poaching efforts have intensified countrywide as a joint effort is made by state-owned conservation areas, government, and private landowners to reduce the poaching of rhinoceros in South Africa," she said.

In 2021, there were 189 arrests in connection with poaching activities, in comparison with 156 arrests made countrywide in 2020. In the 38 verdicts handed down by the courts, 37 cases resulted in the conviction of 61 accused rhinoceros poachers or traffickers.

