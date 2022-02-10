Rhinoceros poaching on decline in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 451 rhinoceroses were killed for their horns in 2021, down 24 per cent as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period in 2019, said South Africa's Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy Tuesday.

A total of 327 rhinoceroses were killed in government reserves and 124 on private property.