Land rights controversy shakes up Indonesia’s capital relocation plan

JAKARTA – Nusantara, the government’s new capital city project, is facing more public scrutiny even after lawmakers passed a law formalizing the staggered move away from congested Jakarta, following allegations that a number of prominent figures stand to benefit from the relocation to East Kalimantan.

Concerns surrounding land rights and ownership over the 256,000-hectare site of the new capital have surfaced ever since President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo announced that the new city would occupy an area straddling the regencies of North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara.

Dozens closely linked to the government were named in a 2020 report copublished by Trend Asia and the Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam) titled “For whom is the new capital?”.

But now, critics are focusing their attention on certain high-net-worth individuals, including conglomerate Sukanto Tanoto and politically wired businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo.