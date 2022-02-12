Quad countries call for maritime rules-based order in South and East China Seas

”We are determined to deepen engagement with regional partners, including through capacity-building and technical assistance, to strengthen maritime domain awareness; protect their ability to develop offshore resources, consistent with UNCLOS; ensure freedom of navigation and overflight; combat challenges, such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and promote the safety and security of sea lanes of communication,” foreign ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the United States said in a joint statement at the end of their day-long meeting in Melbourne.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The four countries reaffirmed the Quad’s commitment to supporting Indo Pacific countries’ efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific – a region that is inclusive and resilient, and in which states strive to protect the interests of their people, free from coercion.

On their resolve to jointly deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, they said they were pleased with the Quad Vaccine Partnership’s rapid progress in expanding vaccine production at the Biological E Ltd facility in India, which aims to deliver at least 1 billion vaccines by the end of 2022.

”We look forward to the delivery of the first batch of Quad-supported vaccines in the first half of this year. We are assisting to train healthcare workers, combat vaccine hesitancy and augment infrastructure, especially cold chain systems, for ‘last mile’ vaccine delivery,” they said.