Tue, February 22, 2022

'All of Us Are Dead' most popular Netflix TV series for two weeks straight

South Korea's zombie apocalypse drama "All of Us Are Dead" has been the most popular TV series on Netflix for two consecutive weeks, a market tracker said Saturday.

According to data by streaming analytics firm Flixpatrol, the 12-part show has stayed atop its daily list of top TV series from Netflix all around the world for 14 days since it was released on Jan. 28.

The Netlix original topped the rankings in 37 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Britain, France, Hungary, Greece, New Zealand and Australia. It ranked second in the United States, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

The series received 807 points based on its rankings by country Friday, staying in the 800s for the 14th day.

Coming in a distant second was the Mexican thriller "Dark Desire," which gained 493 points. It was followed by the American romance "Sweet Magnolias" with 449 points.

Based on a popular webtoon, "All of Us Are Dead" is set at a high school plunged into chaos due to a mysterious zombie virus. A group of students stages all-out battles against the zombies, formerly their friends and teachers, while no police and other adults come to rescue them. (Yonhap)

Nation Thailnad
