Tue, February 22, 2022

international

Taliban criticizes U.S. president's decision splitting Afghan assets

A Taliban spokesman has criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's decision on splitting 7 billion U.S. dollars belonging to the Afghan central bank after Biden signed an executive order to free frozen Afghan assets in the United States.

A Taliban political spokesman has criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's decision on splitting the frozen Afghan assets in the United States.

Mohammad Naeem, spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar, tweeted on Friday that "Stealing the blocked funds of Afghan nation by the United States and its seizure is indicative of the lowest level of human and moral decay of a country and a nation."

U.S. President Biden signed an executive order on Friday to free 7 billion U.S. dollars out of more than 9-billion-U.S. dollar frozen Afghan assets, splitting the money between humanitarian aid for cash-strapped Afghanistan and a fund for 9/11 victims.

Displaced children play at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

"Failure and victory in human history and life is a normal practice. But the biggest and most shameful defeat is the military and moral defeat," Naeem added.

The Afghan economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August last year has suffered after the U.S. freezing of assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows a displaced person camp in Nahr Shahi district of Balkh province, southern Afghanistan. (Photo by Kawa Basharat/Xinhua)

Nation Thailnad
