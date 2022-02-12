Taliban criticizes U.S. president's decision splitting Afghan assets

Mohammad Naeem, spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar, tweeted on Friday that "Stealing the blocked funds of Afghan nation by the United States and its seizure is indicative of the lowest level of human and moral decay of a country and a nation."

U.S. President Biden signed an executive order on Friday to free 7 billion U.S. dollars out of more than 9-billion-U.S. dollar frozen Afghan assets, splitting the money between humanitarian aid for cash-strapped Afghanistan and a fund for 9/11 victims.