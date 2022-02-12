Tue, February 22, 2022

South China's Guangxi reports 30 new local COVID-19 cases

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, all in the city of Baise, the regional health commission said Saturday.

The region also reported two imported COVID-19 confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic cases on Friday, bringing the total number of such cases to 99 and 153, respectively.

Guangxi currently has 250 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and two local asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said, adding that a total of 3,463 close contacts are currently under medical observation.

Published : February 12, 2022

By : Xinhua

