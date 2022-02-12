South China's Guangxi reports 30 new local COVID-19 cases

The region also reported two imported COVID-19 confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic cases on Friday, bringing the total number of such cases to 99 and 153, respectively.
Guangxi currently has 250 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and two local asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said, adding that a total of 3,463 close contacts are currently under medical observation.
Published : February 12, 2022
By : Xinhua
