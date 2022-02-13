Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Feb. 12 -- During the call, which lasted for about one hour, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and related security issues, according to a White House statement and the Kremlin.

The White House said Biden made it clear to Putin "while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy," it is "equally prepared for other scenarios".

Direct engagements between the United States and Russia have yielded little substantial progress, with the Kremlin saying the White House failed to address its key security concerns and the Biden administration repeatedly warning Putin's government of severe economic sanctions if it were to invade Ukraine.