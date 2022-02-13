Hun Sen requests more quotas for Cambodia workers in S Korea

Prime Minister Hun Sen requested that South Korea increase the quota for Cambodian migrant workers and continue to promote their health and wellbeing while employed there.
The request was made on February 11 when he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during his four-day visit to the country.
“Samdech Hun Sen has requested South Korea to continue increasing the quota ... and also thanked Korea for having vaccinated Cambodian migrant workers there against Covid-19,” Hun Sen's Facebook post said.
The premier also met with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seung on the same day, during which he thanked the latter for receiving Cambodian migrant workers in Korea.
Park said Cambodian workers in South Korea had contributed a lot to the Korean economy.
Published : February 13, 2022
