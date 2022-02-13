Top talents in Korean chipmakers offered later retirement

These constitute the backbone of SK hynix‘s human resources policy under which “aging engineers with outstanding expertise are not forced to retire,” as stated by SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho in a New Year’s speech for 2022.



These policies drew attention, as the government is poised to resume talks to push all Korean companies to retain senior employees as a demographic shift looms in the country, where the young population is shrinking faster than ever and the number of seniors is rapidly growing.



According to the Finance Ministry, a new task force will be formed within February to discuss raising company retirement ages. The plan has drawn backlash from businesses, which are concerned about the impact on costs of having to retain their most expensive staff.



Korea is expected to become a superaged society with those aged 65 or older accounting for at least 20 percent of the population by 2025. The ratio stood at 16.5 percent in 2021, data from Statistics Korea showed. Also, two-thirds of those aged 65 or older in Korea were jobless in 2020.



In the meantime, Korea was ranked 198th out of 198 countries in the world in terms of the total fertility rate, staying below 1 for the third consecutive year until 2020.

Son Ji-hyoung

The Korea Herald