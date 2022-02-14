Afghan officials slam Biden's decision to compensate 9/11 victims with Afghan assets

"Holding Afghanistan's money on any name is unfair and unjust. That money belongs to the people of Afghanistan ... I am calling on President Joe Biden to return the money to the people of Afghanistan," Karzai told a press conference here.

Afghan central bank the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement that blocking Foreign Exchange (FX) Reserves and allocating them under the name of compensation or humanitarian assistance to others was "injustice" to the people of Afghanistan, calling for the reversal of the U.S. government's decision on splitting the frozen Afghan assets into the United States.

"The Americans after suffering a military defeat now are stamping their moral defeat by taking such an unfair decision. The Afghan assets cannot be paid as compensation or humanitarian assistance by the Americans to Afghans as they are Afghanistan's assets," Samangani said.

With regard to Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, Samangani said, "everyone knows that no Afghan was involved, no attacker was Afghan, the planes used in the attacks didn't belong to Afghanistan, and the territory from where the attacks were launched didn't belong to Afghanistan."

Samangani accused the United States of committing crimes against Afghans during its 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, saying the U.S. troops have killed more than 100,000 Afghans.

Millions of Afghans have been arrested, injured and displaced, and "who should pay compensation to them?" Samangani said. "The richest country in the world is stealing from the pocket of the world's poorest country."