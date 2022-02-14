Marcos Jr. and Duterte still leading in Pulse Asia poll

MANILA, Philippines — In the Pulso ng Bayan Survey conducted from Jan. 19 to 24, the standard-bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas received the majority of votes for President at 60 per cent. Among geographic areas, Marcos Jr. was highest in Mindanao at 66 per cent. He got the most number of votes among the Class D income class.
He was trailed by Vice President Leni Robredo at 16 percent, followed by Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso (both at 8 percent) and Sen. Panfilo Lacson at 4 percent.
3% still undecided
Other presidential candidates included in the poll were Faisal Mangondato (0.3 per cent), former presidential spokesperson Ernie Abella (0.05 per cent) and labour leader Leody de Guzman (0.02 per cent). Aspirants Norberto Gonzales and Jose Montemayor Jr. both got zero votes.
The remaining 3 per cent who were still undecided refused to name their candidate or were not inclined to vote for any presidential candidate.
Pulse Asia asked 2,400 adult respondents the question: “Of the people on this list, whom would you vote for as President of the Philippines if the May 2022 elections were held today and they were the candidates?”
Using face-to-face interviews, the survey had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2 percentage points.
Twenty-four per cent of voters picked Domagoso as their second choice should their original preferred candidate withdraw from the elections. Next were Lacson and Pacquiao, both at 14 per cent, followed by Robredo at 13 per cent and Marcos at 10 per cent.
Mayor Duterte, meanwhile, led the race for the vice-presidential post at 50 per cent. Across areas, she got a landslide vote of 84 per cent in Mindanao but failed to get a majority vote in the Visayas, Metro Manila, and Luzon outside the capital region.
Duterte was followed by Senate President Tito Sotto at 29 per cent. Sen. Kiko Pangilinan (11 per cent), physician Willie Ong (5 per cent), and House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza (1 percent) trailed behind.
Sotto was the leading second-choice candidate for vice president at 35 per cent, Pulse Asia said.
A little over half, or 53 per cent, of the respondents, have a complete slate of 12 senatorial candidates, according to the pollster.
Those who made it to the top 12 among senatorial candidates were Raffy Tulfo, Alan Cayetano, Loren Legarda, Chiz Escudero, Mark Villar, Migz Zubiri, Win Gatchalian, Jojo Binay, Jinggoy Estrada, Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros and Robin Padilla, who is virtually tied with JV Ejercito.
Pulse Asia also found that the majority of the likely voters or 62 per cent have “heard, read and/or watched something about the party-list system.”
Meanwhile, 17.5 of respondents did not have a preferred party-list group.
Inquirer
Published : February 14, 2022
