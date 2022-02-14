Marcos Jr. and Duterte still leading in Pulse Asia poll

MANILA, Philippines — In the Pulso ng Bayan Survey conducted from Jan. 19 to 24, the standard-bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas received the majority of votes for President at 60 per cent. Among geographic areas, Marcos Jr. was highest in Mindanao at 66 per cent. He got the most number of votes among the Class D income class.

He was trailed by Vice President Leni Robredo at 16 percent, followed by Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso (both at 8 percent) and Sen. Panfilo Lacson at 4 percent.

3% still undecided

Other presidential candidates included in the poll were Faisal Mangondato (0.3 per cent), former presidential spokesperson Ernie Abella (0.05 per cent) and labour leader Leody de Guzman (0.02 per cent). Aspirants Norberto Gonzales and Jose Montemayor Jr. both got zero votes.

The remaining 3 per cent who were still undecided refused to name their candidate or were not inclined to vote for any presidential candidate.