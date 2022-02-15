Tue, February 22, 2022

international

Oil prices jump amid geopolitical jitters

Concerns about an escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions are driving oil prices up noticeably, an energy analyst said.

Oil prices advanced on Monday as investors monitor geopolitical tensions.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March delivery added 2.36 U.S. dollars, or 2.5 percent, to settle at 95.46 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for April delivery increased 2.04 dollars, or 2.2 percent, to close at 96.48 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Concerns about an escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions are driving oil prices up noticeably, Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Monday in a note.

Traders also digested a closely-watched report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In its monthly report released on Friday, the IEA revised its forecast for global oil demand this year considerably upwards.

The Paris-based energy watchdog also warned that the gap between OPEC+ output and its target levels swelled in January.

"That shortfall is expected to deepen as some OPEC+ members struggle with production constraints, exacerbating market tightness," said the IEA.

For the week ending Friday, the U.S. crude benchmark rose 0.9 percent, while Brent advanced 1.3 percent, based on the front-month contracts.

Related News

Published : February 15, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up our land, Zelenskiy says

Published : Feb 22, 2022

HK sees record 7,533 new cases; mainland experts extend stay

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Tourism in Hà Nội to reflect changing trends in 2022

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Japan local govts taking forward-thinking approach to COVID-19-related services

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Latest News

Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up our land, Zelenskiy says

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Baht weakens as Omicron cases surge in Thailand

Published : Feb 22, 2022

SET under pressure as investors wary of Russia-Ukraine tensions

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Company’s pipeline seal plan expected to end Rayong oil spill crisis

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.