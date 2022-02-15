Iran says Vienna nuke talks' success depends on U.S. decision

The U.S. political decision on whether to accept the requirements conducive to the conclusion of "a credible and lasting deal" based on the principles in the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he noted.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments one year later and advance its halted nuclear programs.