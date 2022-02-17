Tue, March 08, 2022

international

HK govt secures 4,400 hotel rooms for isolation

HONG KONG – The Hong Kong government has secured about 4,400 hotel rooms to be used as isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms, with around 1,700 to be made available for use by this week.

The announcement was made as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met with hotel owners via a webinar on Wednesday to seek their support for the government's Community Isolation Facility Hotel Scheme. The scheme aims to provide accommodation to isolate people who test positive for COVID-19 but have no or mild symptoms.

In a statement, the government said Lam’s meeting with The Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners was "highly constructive." It added that the remaining 2,300 rooms will be available for use before the end of next week.

During the meeting, Lam expressed gratitude to the hotel owners, which had been a close partner of the government's anti-epidemic work in the past two years. Designated hotels have been used for arrivals from overseas or close contacts of locally confirmed cases who had to undergo quarantine. 

In view of the unprecedented surge in confirmed cases that had surpassed the government's isolation capacity, the CIF Hotel Scheme was critically important to address the current bottleneck, according to the statement. The scheme would also redress the unsatisfactory situation of many people who had tested positive and were waiting at home for transfer to isolation facilities.

Lam is optimistic about reaching the target of identifying 10,000 hotel rooms under the scheme. She said that the government will provide essential infection control training to the staff of the participating hotels. 

To encourage the participation of more hotels, the government could also take over the day-to-day activities such as allocation of rooms and cleansing if the hotel prefers so, she added.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung has been assigned to oversee the operation of the scheme with the support of the relevant government departments and some 1,000 retirees of various disciplinary forces recruited to help.

Lam said members of the public should "display Hong Kong spirit in full" and join hands to combat the fifth wave.

"With the utmost concern and staunch support of President Xi Jinping as conveyed to me by Vice-Premier of the State Council Han Zheng, all in society must now join hands in riding out the fifth wave of the epidemic, displaying the Hong Kong spirit in full," Lam said.

By Wang Zhan

Related News

Published : February 17, 2022

By : China Daily

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.