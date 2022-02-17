Japan to cut isolation period for some overseas arrivals to 3 days

People entering Japan from high-risk countries and regions must isolate for seven days at designated accommodations. As of Tuesday, 82 countries and regions were categorized as areas where the risk of infection with the omicron variant is high.

People traveling from countries not categorized as high risk who have tested negative for coronavirus beforehand will be advised to isolate for three days at home or hotels.

The three-day isolation period will also apply to people entering Japan from destinations categorized as high risk if arrivals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and have proof of a negative test result.

The number of people allowed to enter Japan per day will also be raised from about 3,500 to about 5,000.

The pre-arrival procedures for nonresident foreigners will also be simplified.