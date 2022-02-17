Singapore economy beats estimates to expand 7.6% last year; 2022 growth forecast kept at 3-5%

MTI also revised its 2020 growth figure to a contraction of 4.1 per cent from an earlier estimate of minus 5.4 per cent.

This was after more comprehensive data from surveys showed better performance from sectors such as services, wholesale trade, transport and storage, and information and communications.

The gross domestic product growth forecast for 2022 was, however, maintained at 3 per cent to 5 per cent, MTI said in its Economic Survey report.

The upgrade for 2021 came after fourth-quarter GDP growth was revised to 6.1 per cent year on year, from the previous projection of 5.9 per cent.

At a media briefing, Mr Gabriel Lim, Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry, said: “GDP growth in 2021 was mainly driven by the manufacturing, finance and insurance, and wholesale trade sectors.”

For 2022, MTI said the Singapore economy “is expected to continue to expand this year, although the outlook for the various sectors remains uneven”.

It said that growth prospects for outward-oriented sectors, such as manufacturing and wholesale trade, remain strong given the continued global economic recovery.

“In particular, the manufacturing sector is projected to continue to expand, albeit at a more moderate pace following the strong out-turn last year, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment,” MTI added.